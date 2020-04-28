Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

Your thinking will greatly impact your greatness and success. Press play up top to hear a tip from Dr. Willie Jolley on moving in the direction…

Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley: The Power of 40 Days [VIDEO]

Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley: Don’t Panic, Pivot [VIDEO]

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley: If You Think You Can Or Can’t…Your’e Right [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

@AliyaFaust Posted 11 hours ago

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: