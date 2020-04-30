CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Have You Heard About The Raleigh Small Business COVID-19 Relief Funds?

Workers sorting figs at small business

Source: Klaus Vedfelt / Getty

The City of Raleigh government has partnered with Carolina Small Business Development Fund (CSBDF) to provide grant funds for qualifying small businesses that have been adversely impacted by the pandemic.

QUALIFICATION REQUIREMENTS

The Raleigh Small Business COVID-19 Relief Funds may be used to cover the day-to-day operating expenses of businesses located in Raleigh. Up to $10,000 is available to each applicant until funding sources are depleted. Small businesses may qualify for this program if they meet the qualifications.

Qualifications below:

  • Business is located in Raleigh
  • Business with 49 employees or less
  • Business is locally and independently owned
  • Business must be a storefront
  • Business has experienced at least 25% decline in revenues due to COVID-19 between January 1, 2020 and March 31, 2020
  • Business annual revenue of less than $2.5MM as of latest completed Business Tax Returns
  • Business has not filed for bankruptcy
  • Business does not have any open tax liens
  • Business does not have current open judgments

 

ONLINE APPLICATION

The online application will be made available soon.

Hablamos Español

Si necesita ayuda en Español, comuníquese con nosotros a servicios@carolinasmallbusiness.org o contacte a Zurilma Anuel a zanuel@carolinasmallbusiness.org.

STAY TUNED

Join our mailing list to receive updates on this opportunity as soon as they become available.

CONTACT

If you have any questions, please email us at raleighcovid19@carolinasmallbusiness.org.

 

 

Faith-Based Lifestyle Brand Tashee Inc. Launches #StaySafeStayStylish Campaign

Faith-Based Lifestyle Brand Tashee Inc. Launches #StaySafeStayStylish Campaign

5 photos Launch gallery

Faith-Based Lifestyle Brand Tashee Inc. Launches #StaySafeStayStylish Campaign

Continue reading Faith-Based Lifestyle Brand Tashee Inc. Launches #StaySafeStayStylish Campaign

Faith-Based Lifestyle Brand Tashee Inc. Launches #StaySafeStayStylish Campaign

[caption id="attachment_3118725" align="alignleft" width="1258"] Source: Natasha Lambkin / Natasha Lambkin[/caption]     In our new quarantined normal, fashionistas and style lovers get dressed to the nines for their living room.  Unfortunately, some of us don't have a living room or a room over our heads to call our own in this time when we need stability, love and comfort more than ever before. According to the Coalition for the Homeless, there were 62,679 homeless people reported in New York City as of January 2020. Right now during this crisis, homeless people are at a greater risk of contracting COVID-19 and are even being housed in hotels throughout the city to ensure their safety and protection. That’s why Brooklyn native and the founder of faith-based lifestyle brand Tashee Inc. Natasha Lambkin has launched the No Fear Movement in collaboration with Hope for New York (HFNY).  “God put it on our heart to help the homeless who do not have anywhere to live during the quarantined season,” Natasha states. “We wanted to support a mission that was helping these individuals with food and shelter during this time of need.”  With every dollar earned, Lambkin and team will donate their sales earnings to aid the COVID-19 Relief Fund in assisting with providing shelter and food for the homeless.  “We felt that HFNY was a great choice and proactive with helping the homeless with permanent living situations,” Natasha shares. The No Fear Movement will sell reusable face masks inspired by her clothing line N A T A S H A Spring/Summer 2020 collection REDEMPTION, which will depict victory, recovery and healing. “The meaning of  REDEMPTION Collection conveys victory and recovery through life trials and tribulations. I wanted my face mask collection to convey the same meaning; which is why I had an epiphany to replicate the same story for the face masks,” says Natasha about how she pulled inspiration from REDEMPTION for her current collection. “Many people are in need to feel encouragement during these dark times. With every story behind each mask I hope it will give each consumer the victory that they will need!” https://www.instagram.com/p/B7JprO8g9eO/   Next Saturday, May 2nd, Lambkin and Tashee Inc. will be hosting a virtual campaign partly to showcase fashionable, reusable face masks as part of their #StaySafeStayStylish campaign. #StaySafeStayStylish was created by Natasha with the goal and mission of uplifting those in shelter in place to continue to look fashionable and fierce while in the comfort of their own homes.  When asked about her mask collection’s choice of material, Natasha told HelloBeautiful, “I chose to use denim to create selected masks for various reasons. First, the denim material is the same material I used in my Redemption Collection. It is also 100% Cotton, which is recommended by the CDC to use when making cloth masks.” She continues, “In addition, the color of the blue denim is inspired by the color of the sky. Which reminds me of heaven skies. When in prayer we are always looking up to the heavenly blue skies.” During the unfortunate circumstances of COVID-19, Tashee Inc. will be spearheading and planning virtual events as a means of encouragement and motivation that will overcome the coronavirus. Those who wish to partake can register via EventBrite and will have full access to the virtual parties and gatherings of fashionistas via web conference. This interactive experience will allow guests to showcase their fashionable masks and join in on a variety of discussion topics.  REGISTER FOR HER EVENT HERE. In the meantime, here's a sneak peek at her amazing and sanctified face masks:

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

Have You Heard About The Raleigh Small Business COVID-19 Relief Funds?  was originally published on foxync.com

Videos
Latest
Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds Shares He & His Family…
 3 weeks ago
04.13.20
Bill Withers, ‘Ain’t No Sunshine’ & ‘Lovely Day’…
 4 weeks ago
04.03.20
Ellis Marsalis Jr., Jazz Pianist, Father Of Wynton…
 4 weeks ago
04.02.20
Essence Fest 2020 Postponed Due To Coronavirus
 1 month ago
03.30.20
Trump Signs $2 Trillion Stimulus Package In Wake…
 1 month ago
03.30.20
Prince Charles Tests Positive For CoronaVirus COVID-19
 1 month ago
03.26.20
African Saxophonist Manu Dibango Dies Of CoronaVirus COVID-19
 1 month ago
03.24.20
First Dog With Coronavirus Has Died
 1 month ago
03.20.20
Actor Tom Hanks & Wife Rita Wilson Test…
 2 months ago
03.12.20
Megachurch Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell Pleads Guilty In Investment…
 2 months ago
03.12.20
Close