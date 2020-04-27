Sunday School Review “What Goes Around Comes Around”

THIS SUNDAY SCHOOL OVERVIEW FEATURES HIGHLIGHTS OF THE LESSON EACH WEEK. BIBLICAL TRANSLATIONS WILL VARY, BUT THE MAIN RESOURCE WILL BE THE TOWNSEND PRESS SUNDAY SCHOOL COMMENTARY, 99th EDITION. THIS FEATURE IS DESIGNED TO BE OF HELP TO THOSE WHO CANNOT ATTEND THEIR LOCAL CHURCH AND/OR SUNDAY SCHOOL.

LESSON TITLE: THE LORD LOVES JUSTICE

Adult/Young Adult Topic: WHAT GOES AROUND COMES AROUND

Printed Text: Isaiah 61:8-11; 62:2-4a

KEY VERSE: Isaiah 61:8 (NIV) For I, the LORD, love justice; I hate robbery and wrongdoing. In my faithfulness I will reward my people and make an everlasting covenant with them.

UNIFYING LESSON PRINCIPLE: When people feel helpless and angry, they seek help from others. What hope is there that the conditions of the powerless will be addressed? Solomon’s wise decision confirms that God loves justice, and Isaiah affirms that the righteous will be vindicated.

CONCLUDING REFLECTION: God wants us to share an intimate relation with Himself in which He will do for us what we cannot do for ourselves—that is, to make us like Himself, to make us behave as He does.

PRAYER: Heavenly Father, we give you thanks for your redeeming grace and for your Son, Jesus Christ, who makes it possible. Help us never to lose hope even in the direst situation. Enable us to see that change and transformation are always possible when we put our trust in you. In the Jesus’ name we pray. Amen.

