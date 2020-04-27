CLOSE
Prayer Requests “God Wants To Hear From You”

Mount Moriah Church Prayer Vigil

Don’t worry about anything; instead, pray about everything. Tell God what you need, and thank Him for all He has done. Philippians 4:6 NLT

Names listed here are prayer requests called in to Sunday Morning Inspirations. To place your name or someone you would like us to pray for on the list, you may call Sunday morning – 314-969-0955, or email Evangelist Mary Tillman at mtillman@radio-one.com

All sick, shut-in and bereaved families

Pastors, Clergy, Spiritual and Political Leaders

Families & Victims of Police Brutality

Victims of Sexual Harassment/Terrorist/Murderers

All Victims of Destruction

School Teachers/Administrators/Bus Drivers

Homeless and Misfortunate

Honorable Wesley Bell

Honorable Kim Gardner

Police Chief John Hayden

Honorable Jimmie Edwards

Families of Children Shot

Military Personnel – all inclusive

Front Line Workers – Mother Mattie Vinson – DJ Kut – Ms Sinita – Mama Jackie – MeghanO – Miss Pooh – Family of Velma Tillman – Family of Rev. A. (Mickey) Smith – Mae Spratt & Family – Calvin King

Family of Pastor Carl Smith – Mrs. Gerri Smith, New Beginning MBC – Family of Rev. Willie Griffin,  Pastor & Mrs. Nathaniel Griffin,  Greater Rising Star MBC – Pastor & Mrs. Johnnie Jackson, Togetherness MBC – Deacon Abram Ware & Family – Doris Frazier – Rev. Leonard Dennis, Metropolitan MBC –

Family of Sam Neal – Christ’s Southern Mission MBC – Oliver F – Bishop Courtney Jones – Pleasant Grove Church – Coronavirus Patients – Family of Min. Brian Davis – Trinity Mt Carmel – St L Gospel CU

Rogers, Bais, Skink Families – Kantessa – LaAKeisha –Deacon O J – Melvin D – Ronald C & Family – Darryl Evans Family – Ralph D – Andre R – Patrina W – Constance R – Gloria C – Irene C – Mother Dorothy J (Chicago, IL) – Ozette – James W – Robert T – Gayle M – Jackie – Zion S – Ingrid S – Deacon Thomas Nellums – Jennifer & Newborn Baby Boy – Susan H – Ashley B – Howard B – Marilyn – Marquita K (Columbus, MS) Houston & Bohanan Families – – Mother Mary Ward – Deacon Clarence Grayson – Lisa E – Sis. January

Close