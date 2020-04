PSALM 46:10 (NKJV) Be still and know that I AM God; I will be exhalted among the nations, I will be exhalted in the earth!

EXPLANATION: Being still compels us to pay attention to what God is doing and hear Him clearly. Recognize and understand that the LORD our God is in control.

Scripture For The Week "Be Still, God Is In Control" was originally published on 955thelou.com

Evangelist Mary Tillman Posted 10 hours ago

