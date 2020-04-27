Beware! The Raleigh Police wants you to know that the scammers are trying to get your stimulus checks that are arriving in the mail.

Their post read: Stimulus checks will be arriving soon if you did not receive them through direct deposit. Please be careful and aware of these scams. Thank you IRS for the information!

Stay Woke. Scammers Are Trying To Get Your Stimulus Check! was originally published on foxync.com