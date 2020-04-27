Today, Governor Roy Cooper announced that North Carolina schools will remain closed for the rest of the year. Distance learning will continue from home.
The governor said, “Today, we’ve had to make another tough choice. Together with Superintendent of Public Instruction Mark Johnson and School Board Chairman Eric Davis, we’ve decided to continue remote learning for the rest of the school year for our K-12 public schools.”
Cooper went on to say,”School classrooms may be closed, but the learning is not over. We don’t make this decision lightly, but it’s important to protect the health and safety of our students and our school staff.”
North Carolina Kids Will Not Physically Go Back To School For The Rest Of The School Year was originally published on foxync.com