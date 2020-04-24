Are you in need of a job? Here’s a list of companies hiring during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic…

1. Instacart says it’s looking to hire 300,000 contract workers over the next three months.

2. Amazon says it’s looking to hire 175,000 new workers for its fulfillment centers and delivery network.

3. CVS Health is hiring 50,000 employees to serve in various capacities across its business.

4. Dollar General says it’s looking to add 50,000 employees by the end of April.

5. Walmart is hiring 50,000 workers for its distribution and fulfillment centers.

6. Allied Universal is hiring more than 30,000 people for open positions.

7. Ace Hardware is hiring 30,000 people to work in its stores nationwide.

8. Pizza Hut is hiring 30,000 permanent employees to serve as drivers, shift leaders, cooks and managers.

9. Lowe’s is hiring 30,000 employees to meet the demand created by the coronavirus.

10. Dollar Tree, which is also the parent company of Family Dollar, is hiring 25,000 workers for its stores and distribution centers.

11. Walgreens is hiring 25,000 employees for permanent and temporary roles.

12. Papa John’s is hiring 20,000 workers to meet demand.

13. 7-Eleven is hiring up to 20,000 employees due to increased demand.

14. Kroger is looking to hire an additional 20,000 workers across the U.S.

15. Securitas Security Services is hiring 10,000 security officers.

16. TTEC is hiring people to fill 10,000 work-from-home roles.

17. Chewy is hiring 10,000 people to help it meet increased demand.

18. Domino’s is hiring up to 10,000 employees across the country for various roles inside the company.

19. Target is hiring nearly 10,000 employees for its operations across the country.

20. PepsiCo says it plans to hire 6,000 employees over the coming months.

21. Lockheed Martin is hiring more than 5,000 people to fill open positions.

22. Tractor Supply Company is hiring more than 5,000 people at its stores and distribution centers.

23. Rite Aid is hiring 5,000 people to work in their stores and distribution centers.

24. Big Lots is hiring 5,000 people to help meet increased demand.

25. Out school is looking to hire 5,000 teachers to start offering online classes.

26. United Wholesale Mortgage plans to hire 2,500 people over the coming months.

27. Common Spirit Health is hiring for more than 2,200 positions.

28. Fidelity Investments plans to hire 2,000 people to fill roles, including financial consultants, licensed representatives and customer service representatives• Salesforce is hiring for more than 2,000 positions.

29. Love’s Travel Centers and Country Stores is hiring more than 2,000 people to meet demand.

30. IQVIA is hiring for more than 2,000 roles.

31. Takeda, a large pharmaceutical company, is hiring for 2,000 positions.

32. Capital One is hiring for more than 1,300 roles across the U.S.

33. UC Health is hiring people to fill more than 1,200 positions.

34. Tetra Tech is hiring people in North America for 1,000 roles.

35. Better.com is hiring 1,000 employees — with a focus on hospitality employees.

36. Success Academy Charter Schools plan to fill about 1,000 full-time positions in New York City.

37. Publix Super Markets is hiring “thousands” of workers to meet increased demand.

38. Safeway is hiring thousands of workers due to the demand created by the virus.

39. Shipt is hiring “thousands” of people across the country.

40. Ball Aerospace is hiring to fill more than 800 positions.

41. Veeva Systems is hiring people for more than 800 positions.

42. KLA is hiring workers for 700 roles.

43. Electronic Arts is hiring people to fill 675 positions.

44. New York City is hiring people for 500 non-clinical positions.

45. Liberty Mutual is looking to hire more than 400 people to fill open roles.

46. DocuSign is hiring people for over 400 positions.

47. TSYS is hiring more than 350 people.

48. Fresh Direct is hiring 350 people to support its services.

49. Guidewire Software is hiring people to fill more than 300 jobs.

50. Akamai is hiring for more than 300 positions.

51. First Republic Bank is hiring 300 people for open positions.

52. Premise Health is hiring more than 300 people to fill open roles.

53. Houston Methodist is hiring 250 health care workers.

54. Nestle USA is hiring more than 200 people.

55. Ring Central is hiring more than 200 people around the globe.

56. Ingram Micro is hiring people for more than 200 positions.

57. Post- Consumer Brands is hiring more than 100 people for roles.

58. Foundation Medicine is hiring more than 100 people for open positions.

59. Cargill is hiring for an unknown number of positions.

60. Net App is looking to fill an unknown number of positions.

61. Koch Industries is hiring people for an unknown number of positions.

62. Service Now is hiring for an unknown number of positions.

63. The U.S. Census is hiring an unknown number of employees.

64. BJ’s Wholesale Club is hiring an unknown number of employees.

65. Blue Apron is looking to hire an unknown number of employees in New Jersey and California.

66. Land O’Lakes is looking to hire an unknown number of workers to meet increased demand.

67. Support.com is hiring an unknown number of workers for remote positions.

68. Space X is hiring an unknown number of workers as it looks to ramp up production of its Star ships.

