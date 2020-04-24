Faith Walking: Starting Your Day With Prayer [VIDEO]

Get Up Erica
| 04.24.20
Dismiss

What you do in the morning is very important. What are you doing? Are you stressing? Getting on social media? Try scripture or prayer first and watch how your day transforms.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

Psalm 5:3 – “In the morning, Lord, you hear my voice; in the morning I lay my requests before you and wait expectantly.”

SEE ALSO: 

Faith Walking: All Things Are Possible To Those That Believe [VIDEO]

Faith Walking: Choose Jesus Intentionally [VIDEO]

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Faith Walking: Starting Your Day With Prayer [VIDEO]  was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
Videos
Latest
Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds Shares He & His Family…
 2 weeks ago
04.13.20
Bill Withers, ‘Ain’t No Sunshine’ & ‘Lovely Day’…
 3 weeks ago
04.03.20
Ellis Marsalis Jr., Jazz Pianist, Father Of Wynton…
 3 weeks ago
04.02.20
Essence Fest 2020 Postponed Due To Coronavirus
 4 weeks ago
03.30.20
Trump Signs $2 Trillion Stimulus Package In Wake…
 4 weeks ago
03.30.20
Prince Charles Tests Positive For CoronaVirus COVID-19
 1 month ago
03.26.20
African Saxophonist Manu Dibango Dies Of CoronaVirus COVID-19
 1 month ago
03.24.20
First Dog With Coronavirus Has Died
 1 month ago
03.20.20
Actor Tom Hanks & Wife Rita Wilson Test…
 1 month ago
03.12.20
Megachurch Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell Pleads Guilty In Investment…
 1 month ago
03.12.20
Close