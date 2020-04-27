Charles Butler & Trinity Releases New Single “By My Spirit” Featuring Coko of SWV

Radio One Exclusive
| 04.27.20
Dismiss

Charles Butler & Trinity are back and giving you something to give praise to during the self-quarantine.

Four-time Stellar Award-nominated gospel recording group released their new single “By My Spirit” featuring Coko of the chart-topping R&B group SWV. While Butler and Trinity weren’t able to join together for a traditional music video, the group put together a fun video singing and jamming while staying at home along with the lyrics to sing along.

You might catch some surprises along the way so check out the video and download the song on your favorite streaming platform.

 

 

RELATED: Charles Butler & Trinity At The 11th Annual Spirit Of Praise Celebration [Sponsored By Decalo Weight Loss]

RELATED: Charles Butler Jr. Talks ‘The Blood Experience,” Reflects On Weight-Loss Journey [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Charles Butler & Trinity Releases New Single “By My Spirit” Featuring Coko of SWV  was originally published on praisedc.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
Videos
Latest
Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds Shares He & His Family…
 2 weeks ago
04.13.20
Bill Withers, ‘Ain’t No Sunshine’ & ‘Lovely Day’…
 3 weeks ago
04.03.20
Ellis Marsalis Jr., Jazz Pianist, Father Of Wynton…
 4 weeks ago
04.02.20
Essence Fest 2020 Postponed Due To Coronavirus
 4 weeks ago
03.30.20
Trump Signs $2 Trillion Stimulus Package In Wake…
 1 month ago
03.30.20
Prince Charles Tests Positive For CoronaVirus COVID-19
 1 month ago
03.26.20
African Saxophonist Manu Dibango Dies Of CoronaVirus COVID-19
 1 month ago
03.24.20
First Dog With Coronavirus Has Died
 1 month ago
03.20.20
Actor Tom Hanks & Wife Rita Wilson Test…
 2 months ago
03.12.20
Megachurch Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell Pleads Guilty In Investment…
 2 months ago
03.12.20
Close