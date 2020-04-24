Former ‘The Chi’ Star Jason Mitchell Arrested On Drug and Weapon Charges

Former The Chi actor Jason Mitchell has found himself in some serious trouble after being arrested this week for both drug and weapon possession.

According to The Blast, the 33-year-old actor was picked up in Mississippi on Wednesday afternoon. He was charged by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office with four felony charges of possession of a controlled substance, which was marijuana, with the intent to distribute, weapon possession by a felon, possession by a felon and possession of a controlled substance, including ecstasy, with intent to distribute.

The weapons he had with him during his arrest included a controlled Glock 19 (usually referred to as a 9 mm semi-automatic pistol) and a mini draco (an AK-47 pistol), according to the site. He was released Wednesday evening.

His arrest comes at a time when Mississippi, like many states, has a stay-at-home order in place. It went into order on April 3 and was extended to April 27.

This situation also comes after he celebrated the birth of his son, which he shared the news of at the end of March, which was finally some good news for the troubled actor.

As previously reported, the Straight Outta Compton star has seen his career fall apart relatively quickly after he was accused of misconduct on the set of a Netflix film called Desperados, which he would be fired from. He was then dropped from The Chi, where he played lead character Brandon, following claims that his behavior with co-star Tiffany Boone, as well as with Season 2 showrunner Ayanna Floyd, made the work environment uncomfortable. He, consequentially, lost his managerial and talent representation and hasn’t nabbed an industry role since the allegations surfaced in spring 2019.

The actor has maintained that he wasn’t told outright what he had really done wrong to warrant such consequences, though he admitted he sometimes let his anger get the best of him when dealing with Floyd, and that he learned not to “fraternize” with co-stars after he dropped an inebriated co-worker off at home while working on Desperados (he claimed that, for some reason, is what got him in trouble).

Jason briefly touched on his professional troubles in a “corona rap” challenge he started on his Instagram earlier this week, prior to his arrest.

“TMZ was f–kin’ with me/had to start back from the draw go hard, get smarter, trying to hold my head high/hopping out the [inaudible], own cousin sold me out to the blogs for a barter/Like LeBron, in the paint, how I’m fighting bogus charges/Just want a lump sum, a couple cars and be a good father to my daughters/So middle fingers up to whoever think I lost it,” he rapped.

Aside from his young son, Jason has custody of his two young daughters.

