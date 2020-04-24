CLOSE
Congratulations! “Clark Sisters” Star Raven Goodwin Announces Birth Of Daughter

Actress and singer Raven Goodwin is probably still floating on air from her stellar performance as Denise Clark in the record-breaking, The Clark Sisters Lifetime biopic, but the newest chapter of her life just might that!

On Wednesday, Goodwin announced the birth of her daughter Riley Rosa Bell Battle in an Instagram post that she shared with her fans. This is the first child for Goodwin and her fiancé, finance executive Wiley Battle, who welcomed their baby on April 15 (Earlier reports misstated that Goodwin was engaged to her former Disney co-star Micah Williams). 

“I’ve been a mommy for a week now. Wow,” she began.

Goodwin continued sharing that she and her baby girl have more than just their gene pool in common.

“Her soul is sooo beautiful. She was born on a Wednesday as was I. She has a head full of hair and is sooooo stunning. She loves music, the sound of her daddy’s voice and her mamas touch,” she continued.

“My daughter you lack nothing, you were born WHOLE, I will make sure you feel liberated by liberating myself. I’ll always be here.”

The Being Mary Jane star ended the message by revealing that Riley was 7lbs and 3 oz at birth and thanked popular Atlanta-based OB-GYN Dr. Jackie Walter’s of Bravo’s Married To Medicine for safe delivery.

It looks like the couple decided to name their daughter by blending the names “Raven” and “Wiley.”

Goodwin first shared the news that she was expecting in January 2020, when she was about six months pregnant. The announcement came just eight months after Riley revealed her engagement to Battle in May 2019.

In March the couple celebrated their impending arrival with a colorful, ethereal baby shower. Godwin’s best friend and All American star, Chelsea Taveres planned the memorable shower and ensured the expectant couple was surrounded by a host of family and friends.

Welcome to the world Riley Rosa Bell Battle! 

 

This article was originally posted on MadameNoire.com

https://youtu.be/tXAEIwSMulU The Clark Sisters biopic is coming to Lifetime very soon!  Titled, The Clark Sister: The First Ladies of Gospel, the movie takes a look at the life and times of the iconic gospel group who went from singing with their mother in choir to becoming the highest-selling female gospel group in history.  Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions) A synopsis states: Credited with bringing Gospel music to the mainstream, the five Clark sisters (Christina Bell as “Twinkie,” Kierra Sheard as “Karen,” Sheléa Frazier as “Dorinda,” Raven Goodwin as “Denise,” Angela Birchett as “Jacky”) overcame humble beginnings in Detroit, enduring abuse, loss, rejection, betrayal, and sibling rivalries to achieve international fame as icons of the Gospel music industry. Stay Informed! Click Here To Sign Up For Our Newsletter! The movie debuts on Lifetime on April 11 at 8 p.m EST. Check out photos from their latest gathering below! RELATED: Kierra Sheard On How She Prepared To Play Her Mother For ‘The Clark Sisters’ Biopic RELATED: Christina Bell On Playing ‘Twinkie’ In Biopic About The Clark Sisters [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Congratulations! “Clark Sisters” Star Raven Goodwin Announces Birth Of Daughter  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

