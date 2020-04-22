Celebrities Are Giving Back During Coronavirus Pandemic including Cardi B

(Black PR Wire) Times of crisis bring out the best in some people and the worst in others. Celebrities are no exception.

While plenty of famous people have been rightly mocked for cringeworthy quarantine behavior, some stars are truly justifying the public’s love.

The coronavirus has left millions of Americans without jobs, health-care workers overwhelmed and food banks stretched thin. So celebrities have plenty of ways to use their influence and wealth for good.

Here are some celebs extending a hand to those in need.

Cardi B gives away $1,000 per hour with Fashion Nova

The songstress behind hits like “Bodak Yellow” and “I Like It Like That” has teamed up with fast-fashion retailer Fashion Nova to donate $1,000 per hour to those in need during the pandemic.

In an Instagram video, the rapper and actress announced that the #FashionNovaCARES charity is giving away money every hour from April 8 to May 20 — a total of about $1 million.

Anyone experiencing financial hardship due to the coronavirus can enter to win by heading to Fashion Nova’s website and writing a 250-word essay on someone who inspires them. The contest is open globally.

Oh, and don’t worry about the money going to the wrong people. Cardi B has warned that she’s going to check up on recipients to ensure they really need the cash: “Don’t be lying so you can lend your [expletive] boyfriend some money.”

Leonardo DiCaprio feeds America through new fund

The coronavirus has disrupted school lunch programs and put millions of Americans out of work. As a result, families living in poverty are struggling to put food on the table.

To fill the need, Leonardo DiCaprio and philanthropist Laurene Powell Jobs launched America’s Food Fund earlier this month. The non-profit has teamed with GoFundMe to raise $15 million to feed families.

DiCaprio and Powell Jobs have donated a combined $5 million, while Apple has contributed an additional $5 million and the Ford Foundation has pitched in $1 million. At time of writing, America’s Food Fund is just $1.5 million shy of its goal.

Lady Gaga raises $35 million, plans virtual mega-concert

She’s known for her silly antics on stage — remember the meat dress? — but if there’s one thing Lady Gaga is serious about, it’s supporting those in need.

The “Shallow” singer has pulled off one of her biggest stunts to date, helping the anti-poverty group Global Citizen raise a staggering $35 million in just seven days.

The money, solicited from corporate leaders, tech companies and philanthropists, will support the World Health Organization’s efforts to develop a vaccine for the virus and pay for protective equipment for health care workers.

Not content to stop there, Gaga is preparing to launch “One World: Together At Home,” a televised mega-concert to raise even more money. The show will be live-streamed on April 18 and feature guest stars including Paul McCartney, Lizzo and Billie Eilish.

Jeff Bezos makes record donation to American food banks

The richest man in modern history is opening his wallet.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos announced last week that he is donating $100 million to Feeding America, a Chicago-based charity that runs 200 food banks. It’s the largest gift the charity has ever received.

Bezos is helping his warehouse workers keep the lights on, too. On March 23, Amazon announced it would donate $25 million to provide relief to its employees.

Oprah donates $10 million, shuts boyfriend in guest house

To prove that the queen of talk shows isn’t all talk, Oprah Winfrey is putting her money where her mouth is.

The media mogul and billionaire announced on Instagram that she pledged $10 million to provide relief to those most impacted by the pandemic. At least $1 million will be donated to Leonardo DiCaprio’s new charity America’s Food Fund, while the rest will go to various other causes.

Oprah has also been a role model for social distancing, showing her Instagram followers that she made her longtime partner Stedman Graham stay in their guest house for 14 days after he returned from a trip.

Ice Cube asks fans to check themselves

It’s time to “check yourself before you wreck yourself” or your community by spreading the coronavirus.

Cube, real name O’Shea Jackson, announced last week that he and apparel manufacturer Black Out are offering T-shirts with the iconic lyrics as a cheeky reminder that we all need to do our part to curb the spread. If you’re thinking of breaking social-distancing rules, you better check yourself.

According to a representative for the rapper and actor, “the famous lyrics [are] a perfect microcosm for how we all need to act. Nobody is immune, and we all need to protect each other.”

The T-shirts, available on Ice Cube’s website, sell for $35 to $40. All proceeds go to underfunded hospitals in inner cities and rural areas throughout the country.

