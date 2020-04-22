CLOSE
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Looking at Buying the New York Mets

Talk about relationship goals.   Alex Rodriguez and his fiancee, singer/actress Jennifer Lopez, are looking into buying the New York Mets.  They have even gone so far as to retained JPMorgan Chase in an effort to help raise more money to make a bid for the Mets.

The current value of the team is now worth around $ 1billion to $2 billion dollars and the combined net worth of Rodriguez and Lopez sits around $700 million.

