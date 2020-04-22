(Black PR Wire) Babyface, the award-winning music producer behind some of the biggest artists, songs and record label, LaFace records, revealed that he too had been stricken with COVID-19.

“I feel so blessed to be able to celebrate another birthday,” confessed the Grammy-award winning producer in an Instagram post. “I tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, as did my family,” he wrote.

“It’s an incredibly scary thing to go through, my friends,” the 62-year-old singer and songwriter shared.

“I’m happy to report we have now tested negative and are on our way back to full health,” he said.

Once a person is exposed the coronavirus, the body starts producing proteins called antibodies to fight the infection. As these antibodies start to successfully contain the virus and keep it from replicating in the body, symptoms usually begin to lessen and you start to feel better. Eventually, if all goes well, your immune system will completely destroy all of the virus in your system. A person who was infected with and survived a virus with no long-term health effects or disabilities has “recovered.”

Doctors say that, in general, once you have recovered from a viral infection, your body will keep cells called lymphocytes in your system. These cells now “know” the viruses they’ve previously seen and can react quickly to fight them off again. So hopefully, someone like Babyface, his antibodies will likely stop the virus before it starts causing symptoms. Hopefully effectively becoming immune.

But unfortunately, immunity isn’t perfect. For many viruses, like mumps, immunity can weaken over time, leaving you susceptible to the virus in the future. This is what some are seeing in a few cases in China. Some who have gone through it and “recovered” are not testing positive again. Even though it’s a very small number, it’s something to be aware of.

Courtesy of www.thebellereport.com

KENNY “BABYFACE” EDMONDS IS “SO BLESSED” AFTER TESTING POSITIVE FOR COVID-19 was originally published on praiserichmond.com

The Belle Posted 6 hours ago

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: