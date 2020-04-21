Love Talking: Don’t Ignore What’s Going On In Your Relationship [VIDEO]

| 04.21.20
Right now, we’re all being forced to really see each other through a clear lens and there’s no escaping it. Reports even say divorce rates may go up once quarantine is lifted. Erica, however, noted that if you had problems before quarantine, you were probably going to have them during, too, but that doesn’t have to mean “the end.” 

Love can win, love can overcome, love can handle the tough stuff. Love can even handle coronavirus. Are you willing to put in the work for restoration? Listen up top! 

