Kamala Harris Submits $5 Billion Proposal For VoteSafe Act

When President Trump voted in Florida by mail, last month for the primary, it struck an idea with California Senator Kamala Harris with the VOTESAFE Act. ” To expand vote by mail and early voting, and to improve the safety, accessibility, and efficiency of in-person voting during elections for Federal office”, The Bill reads.

Harris’s Bill will cost $5 billion dollars that will provide grants for the “safety, efficiency, and reliability of polling places because most states aren’t prepared and properly funded to run a vote-by-mail system.

Sen. Kamala Harris: "I am submitting a proposal to put $5 billion into making early voting, vote by mail, and safe voting a priority." https://t.co/vwO1k03BgK pic.twitter.com/bHVzMWEIOI — The Hill (@thehill) April 17, 2020

The Bill also requires for election officials to permit no-excuse absentee voting and voting 20 days of earlier than Election Day on Nov. 3rd.

