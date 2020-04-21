CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Kamala Harris Submits $5 Billion Proposal For VoteSafe Act

Late Night with Seth Meyers - Season 7

Source: NBC / Getty

When President Trump voted in Florida by mail, last month for the primary, it struck an idea with California Senator Kamala Harris with the VOTESAFE Act. ” To expand vote by mail and early voting, and to improve the safety, accessibility, and efficiency of in-person voting during elections for Federal office”, The Bill reads.

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN LIVE TO THE LIGHT 103.9

Harris’s Bill will cost $5 billion dollars that will provide grants for the “safety, efficiency, and reliability of polling places because most states aren’t prepared and properly funded to run a vote-by-mail system.

The Bill also requires for election officials to permit no-excuse absentee voting and voting 20 days of earlier than Election Day on Nov. 3rd.

There Are Mixed Reactions To Kamala Harris Dropping Out Of The Presidential Race
14 photos

RELATED: Rep. Matt Gaetz Not Happy That Howard University Is Getting Stimulus Money. Kamala Harris Calls Him Out

 

kamala harris

Videos
Latest
Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds Shares He & His Family…
 2 weeks ago
04.13.20
Bill Withers, ‘Ain’t No Sunshine’ & ‘Lovely Day’…
 3 weeks ago
04.03.20
Ellis Marsalis Jr., Jazz Pianist, Father Of Wynton…
 3 weeks ago
04.02.20
Essence Fest 2020 Postponed Due To Coronavirus
 3 weeks ago
03.30.20
Trump Signs $2 Trillion Stimulus Package In Wake…
 4 weeks ago
03.30.20
Prince Charles Tests Positive For CoronaVirus COVID-19
 4 weeks ago
03.26.20
African Saxophonist Manu Dibango Dies Of CoronaVirus COVID-19
 4 weeks ago
03.24.20
First Dog With Coronavirus Has Died
 1 month ago
03.20.20
Actor Tom Hanks & Wife Rita Wilson Test…
 1 month ago
03.12.20
Megachurch Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell Pleads Guilty In Investment…
 1 month ago
03.12.20
Close