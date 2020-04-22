“Working Mom Wednesday’s” National Autism Month

Working Mom Wednesday With Melissa Wade
| 04.22.20
melissa wade

Source: radio one / Radio One

Today we recognized “National Autism Month.  How do you care for a child with Autism? Tracey Hawkins is the CEO & Founder of Thriving on the Spectrum and the mom of two wonderful kids with autism.

Thriving on the Spectrum is a technical startup company that develops interactive, digital, therapeutic tools and resources tailored to address the unique needs of individuals with autism. Adjacent to the technical aspects of Thrive is it’s welcoming platform of supportive and educational social media outlets and website.  Inspired by her two children with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), their specialized needs, and an intrinsic devotion to assist them in ways tailored to their overall success, Tracey went to work developing the app prototype, and thus the THRIVE app was created.

THRIVE offers a comprehensive and multifaceted approach to leveraging technology to aid in the development of self-regulating behaviors and strategies for individuals with autism and their main supporters. Once completed, THRIVE will be a fully customizable app that provides structure, reinforces positive behaviors, promotes emotion regulation, and offers safety reassurances all within one technological application.

Tracey is a native of North Carolina – originally from Morehead City, NC and proudly holding degrees from both UNC-Chapel Hill and North Carolina Central University.  As a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated, Tracey values service, community connection and overall ascension in the realm of both personal & group success. Managing her beloved family of five (four-legged makes six), the transition to mothering two children with autism while balancing full-time work commitments has become a centralized focus at this point in Tracey’s life.

Tracey currently resides in Durham with her husband (Zack), three sons (Zachari, James Preston and Adam), and Sophie (the golden retriever).

