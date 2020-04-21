More Surplus Chickens For Sale

Today cars lined up around Knightdale High School to get in on the surplus chicken sale from the House of Raeford Farms. Cars began forming in the early morning hours while the sale was set to start at 9am.

Because of the huge demand, the food started being distributed at 7:30 a.m.

Prices for 40-pound cases are as follows: Jumbo Boneless Skinless Breasts $45; Jumbo Boneless Skinless Thighs $35; Drumsticks $15; Frozen Party Wings $60.

Dates and locations for House of Raeford Farms

Tuesday, April 21

Fletcher, NC at 10 a.m.: WNC Agricultural Center, 761 Boylston Hwy, Fletcher, NC 28732

WNC Agricultural Center, 761 Boylston Hwy, Fletcher, NC 28732 Kinston, NC at 9 a.m.: Vernon Park Mall, 834 Hardee Rd., Kinston, NC 28504

Vernon Park Mall, 834 Hardee Rd., Kinston, NC 28504 Knightdale, NC at 9 a.m.: Knightdale High School, 100 Bryan Chalk Lane, Knightdale, NC 27545

Knightdale High School, 100 Bryan Chalk Lane, Knightdale, NC 27545 Raeford, NC at 8 a.m.: House of Raeford Sales Office, 2569 Fayetteville Rd., Raeford, NC 28376

House of Raeford Sales Office, 2569 Fayetteville Rd., Raeford, NC 28376 Whiteville, NC at 9 a.m.: Columbus County Farmers Market, 132 Government Complex Rd., Whiteville, NC 28472

Wednesday, April 22

Raleigh, NC at 9 a.m.: N. C. State Fairgrounds, 1025 Blue Ridge Rd., Raleigh, NC 27607 (ENTRANCE: GATE 5)

N. C. State Fairgrounds, 1025 Blue Ridge Rd., Raleigh, NC 27607 (ENTRANCE: GATE 5) Creedmoor, NC at 9 a.m.: Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 2677 NC Hwy 56, Creedmoor, NC 27522

Thursday, April 24

Oxford, NC at 9 a.m.: Delrayno Baptist Church, 1315 College St., Oxford, NC 27565

Delrayno Baptist Church, 1315 College St., Oxford, NC 27565 Washington, NC at 9 a.m.: Beaufort Community College, 5337 US-264, Washington, NC 27889

All sales are scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Here’s a list of sites for Friday and Saturday.

FRIDAY

Kinston, NC: Vernon Park Mall, 834 Hardee Rd.

Vernon Park Mall, 834 Hardee Rd. Pink Hill, NC: 403 N. Kinston Blvd. (empty grass lot)

403 N. Kinston Blvd. (empty grass lot) Rocky Mount, NC: Rocky Mount Stockyard, 3631 S. Church St.

Rocky Mount Stockyard, 3631 S. Church St. Salemburg, NC: Salemburg Fire Department, 804 N. Main St.

Salemburg Fire Department, 804 N. Main St. Southport, NC: Coastal Golf Carts, 524 N. Howe St.

Coastal Golf Carts, 524 N. Howe St. Wilmington, NC: Port City Community Church, 250 Vision Dr.

Port City Community Church, 250 Vision Dr. Wilson, NC: Hobby Lobby, 2800 Raleigh Road Pkwy. West

SATURDAY

Clinton, NC: Tumble Weed Gymnastic, 2665 Southeast Blvd. New Bern, NC: Port City Community Church, 2840 Neuse Blvd. Riegelwood, NC: Riegelwood Baptist Church, 103 Hwy 87 Wallace, NC: Pin Hook Pentecostal FWB Church, 1650 Deep Bottom Rd. Wendell, NC: Hephzibah Baptist Church, 1794 Wendell Blvd. (enter off Old Battle Bridge Rd.)



Raeford is also selling chicken at sites in South Carolina, Georgia and Louisiana. They hope to return to Raleigh sometime next week.

Source: ABC11.com

