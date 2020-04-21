More Surplus Chickens For Sale

Today cars lined up around Knightdale High School to get in on the surplus chicken sale from the House of Raeford Farms. Cars began forming in the early morning hours while the sale was set to start at 9am.
Because of the huge demand, the food started being distributed at 7:30 a.m.
Prices for 40-pound cases are as follows: Jumbo Boneless Skinless Breasts $45; Jumbo Boneless Skinless Thighs $35; Drumsticks $15; Frozen Party Wings $60.
Dates and locations for House of Raeford Farms
Tuesday, April 21
- Fletcher, NC at 10 a.m.: WNC Agricultural Center, 761 Boylston Hwy, Fletcher, NC 28732
- Kinston, NC at 9 a.m.: Vernon Park Mall, 834 Hardee Rd., Kinston, NC 28504
- Knightdale, NC at 9 a.m.: Knightdale High School, 100 Bryan Chalk Lane, Knightdale, NC 27545
- Raeford, NC at 8 a.m.: House of Raeford Sales Office, 2569 Fayetteville Rd., Raeford, NC 28376
- Whiteville, NC at 9 a.m.: Columbus County Farmers Market, 132 Government Complex Rd., Whiteville, NC 28472
Wednesday, April 22
- Raleigh, NC at 9 a.m.: N. C. State Fairgrounds, 1025 Blue Ridge Rd., Raleigh, NC 27607 (ENTRANCE: GATE 5)
- Creedmoor, NC at 9 a.m.: Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 2677 NC Hwy 56, Creedmoor, NC 27522
Thursday, April 24
- Oxford, NC at 9 a.m.: Delrayno Baptist Church, 1315 College St., Oxford, NC 27565
- Washington, NC at 9 a.m.: Beaufort Community College, 5337 US-264, Washington, NC 27889
All sales are scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Here’s a list of sites for Friday and Saturday.
FRIDAY
- Kinston, NC: Vernon Park Mall, 834 Hardee Rd.
- Pink Hill, NC: 403 N. Kinston Blvd. (empty grass lot)
- Rocky Mount, NC: Rocky Mount Stockyard, 3631 S. Church St.
- Salemburg, NC: Salemburg Fire Department, 804 N. Main St.
- Southport, NC: Coastal Golf Carts, 524 N. Howe St.
- Wilmington, NC: Port City Community Church, 250 Vision Dr.
- Wilson, NC: Hobby Lobby, 2800 Raleigh Road Pkwy. West
SATURDAY
-
- Clinton, NC: Tumble Weed Gymnastic, 2665 Southeast Blvd.
- New Bern, NC: Port City Community Church, 2840 Neuse Blvd.
- Riegelwood, NC: Riegelwood Baptist Church, 103 Hwy 87
- Wallace, NC: Pin Hook Pentecostal FWB Church, 1650 Deep Bottom Rd.
- Wendell, NC: Hephzibah Baptist Church, 1794 Wendell Blvd. (enter off Old Battle Bridge Rd.)
Raeford is also selling chicken at sites in South Carolina, Georgia and Louisiana. They hope to return to Raleigh sometime next week.
Source: ABC11.com
