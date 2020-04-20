THIS SUNDAY SCHOOL OVERVIEW FEATURES HIGHLIGHTS OF THE LESSON EACH WEEK. BIBLICAL TRANSLATIONS WILL VARY, BUT THE MAIN RESOURCE WILL BE THE TOWNSEND PRESS SUNDAY SCHOOL COMMENTARY, 99th EDITION. THIS FEATURE IS DESIGNED TO BE OF HELP TO THOSE WHO CANNOT ATTEND THEIR LOCAL CHURCH AND/OR SUNDAY SCHOOL.

LESSON TITLE: INJUSTICE WILL BE PUNISHED

Adult/Young Adult Topic: JUSTICE PREVAILS

Printed Text: Esther 7:1-10

KEY VERSES: Esther 7:10 (NKJV) So they hanged Haman on the gallows that he had prepared for Mordecai. Then the king’s wrath subsided.

Source: Townsend Press Sunday School Commentary – 99th Edition, 2019-2020

UNIFYING LESSON PRINCIPLE: Ignoble people often seem to attain great power and wealth. What evidence is there that people will receive the recompense their evil deeds deserve? The story of Esther’s triumph over Haman provides assurance that evil does not prevail.

CONCLUDING REFLECTION: Despite the laws intended for their downfall, the Jews were permitted to live and put to death their foes. The tables were turned on Haman’s plot; retributive justice was seen to be done. Human agents were the unwitting instruments of one who was the unseen ruler of the universe. In the end, God is going to win.

PRAYER: Heavenly Father, we thank you this day for watching over us. We are confident that your guiding hand has protected us from dangers seen and unseen. Even when we have walked in the shadow of death, you have been present to keep hurt and harm away from us. Help us love those who would do us harm, and forgive those who go out of their way to hurt us. In the name of Jesus Christ, our Lord, we pray. Amen.

Sunday School Review “Every Wrong Will Be Punished” was originally published on 955thelou.com

Evangelist Mary Tillman Posted 8 hours ago

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: