Faith Walking: It’s Right To Do The Right Thing [VIDEO]

Get Up Erica
| 04.17.20
In today’s Faith Walking segment, Erica Campbell looked to Galatians 6:9 to discuss God’s rewards, encouraging listeners not to let the enemy rush you because it’s never a waste of time waiting on your time. The scripture reads, “Let us not become weary in doing good, for at the proper time we will reap a harvest if we do not give up.” 

Close