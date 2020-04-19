CLOSE
Anthony Hamilton, Fantasia & 9th Wonder Participate In Online Benefit For Artists

North Carolina Arts Council, ComeHearNC.com and CLTure present Under One Roof, a livestream benefit concert for North Carolina artists.

The event will feature North Carolina musicians spanning multiple genres and generations, including Anthony Hamilton, 9th Wonder, Ben Folds, The Hamiltones NC, Petey Pablo, Tift Merritt, Jim Lauderdale, Steep Canyon Rangers, Chatham County Line, Joe Troop of Che Apalache, Harvey Cummings II, and more to be announced!

Organized in partnership with CLTure.org as part of the North Carolina Arts Council and North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources’ Come Hear North Carolina initiative, Under One Roof brings together some of North Carolina biggest names in music to aid the community in these unprecedented times.

Under One Roof will raise funds for the North Carolina Arts Foundation, a nonprofit established in 2013 to promote the growth and sustainability of the N.C. Arts Council. The foundation will send all proceeds raised from Under One Roof to non-profit arts organizations in North Carolina that have established relief funds for artists in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Under One Roof will broadcast live on Twitch and Facebook from 8 p.m. – 9 p.m. ET on Friday, April 24, Saturday April 25, and Sunday April 26.

 

