CLOSE
Coronavirus
HomeCoronavirus

NC Attorney General Trying To Stop Debt Collectors From Taking Your Stimulus Money

African American Businesswoman Holding Handful Of Money - Isolated

Source: londoneye / Getty

North Carolina’s Attorney General, Josh Stein, is working to stop debt collectors from snatching your stimulus check.

 

 

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen - Season 17

Bare Face Beauties: These Celeb Women Are Fresh-Faced In Self-Isolation

15 photos Launch gallery

Bare Face Beauties: These Celeb Women Are Fresh-Faced In Self-Isolation

Continue reading Bare Face Beauties: These Celeb Women Are Fresh-Faced In Self-Isolation

Bare Face Beauties: These Celeb Women Are Fresh-Faced In Self-Isolation

It's day whatever of the state issued self-isolation regulations. Our nails are jagged, we left our wig on the night stand and we haven't worn makeup since they closed Sephora. Every woman is on the same wave (unless you're Taraji P. Henson, who can do her own gel manicure and roller set). We reported earlier this week about Teairra Mari rocking her knotless braids and bare-face on Instagram and she's not the only celeb lady who is keeping it au naturale. Susan Kelechi Watson kicked a bare-face rap on Instagram. NeNe Leakes showed off her supple skin while bragging bout her skincare routine. See who else is flaunting their fresh face on social media during the quarantine.  

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

NC Attorney General Trying To Stop Debt Collectors From Taking Your Stimulus Money  was originally published on foxync.com

Videos
Latest
Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds Shares He & His Family…
 6 days ago
04.13.20
Bill Withers, ‘Ain’t No Sunshine’ & ‘Lovely Day’…
 2 weeks ago
04.03.20
Ellis Marsalis Jr., Jazz Pianist, Father Of Wynton…
 2 weeks ago
04.02.20
Essence Fest 2020 Postponed Due To Coronavirus
 2 weeks ago
03.30.20
Trump Signs $2 Trillion Stimulus Package In Wake…
 3 weeks ago
03.30.20
Prince Charles Tests Positive For CoronaVirus COVID-19
 3 weeks ago
03.26.20
African Saxophonist Manu Dibango Dies Of CoronaVirus COVID-19
 3 weeks ago
03.24.20
First Dog With Coronavirus Has Died
 4 weeks ago
03.20.20
Actor Tom Hanks & Wife Rita Wilson Test…
 1 month ago
03.12.20
Megachurch Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell Pleads Guilty In Investment…
 1 month ago
03.12.20
Close