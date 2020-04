Surplus Chicken For Sale Near You

Because of the slow down in sales since restaurants are closed the House of Raeford Farms’ are bringing their chicken straight to the consumers.

The first sale took place Wednesday morning in Garner, and the sale continues Thursday and Friday.

Some chicken will be sold as low as 87 cents a pound.

Here are locations and times:

Thursday, April 16, 2020:

Raleigh, NC: N. C. State Farmers Market (front parking lot), 1201 Agriculture St., Raleigh, NC 27603; 9 a.m. – 40 lb Cases – Jumbo Boneless Skinless Breasts $45; Jumbo Boneless Skinless Thighs $35; Drumsticks $15; Frozen Party Wings $60

Selma, NC: Campers Inn RV of Raleigh, 1501 Outlet Center Dr., Selma, NC 27576; 9 a.m. – 40 lb Cases – Jumbo Boneless Skinless Breasts $45; Jumbo Boneless Skinless Thighs $35; Drumsticks $15; Frozen Party Wings $60

Williamston, NC: Sen. Bob Martin Eastern Agricultural Center, 2900 NC Hwy 125 South, Williamston, NC 27892; 9 a.m. – 40 lb Cases – Jumbo Boneless Skinless Breasts $45; Jumbo Boneless Skinless Thighs $35; Drumsticks $15; Frozen Party Wings $60

Friday, April 17, 2020:

Kinston, NC: Vernon Park Mall, 834 Hardee Rd., Kinston, NC 28504; 9 a.m. – 40 lb Cases – Jumbo Boneless Skinless Breasts $45; Jumbo Boneless Skinless Thighs $35; Drumsticks $15; Fresh Party Wings $60

Rocky Mount, NC: Upper Coastal Plain Research Station, 2811 Noble Mill Pond Rd., Rocky Mount, NC 27801: 9 a.m. – 40 lb Cases – Jumbo Boneless Skinless Breasts $45; Jumbo Boneless Skinless Thighs $35; Drumsticks $15; Fresh Party Wings $60

Salemburg, NC: Salemburg Fire Department, 804 N. Main St., Salemburg, NC 28385; 9 a.m. – 40 lb Cases – Jumbo Boneless Skinless Breasts $45; Jumbo Boneless Skinless Thighs $35; Drumsticks $15;Fresh Party Wings $60

Southport, NC: Coastal Golf Carts, 524 N. Howe St., Southport, NC 28461; 9 a.m. – 40 lb Cases – Jumbo Boneless Skinless Breasts $45; Jumbo Boneless Skinless Thighs $35; Drumsticks $15; Fresh Party Wings $60

Wilson, NC: Hobby Lobby, 2800 Raleigh Road Pkwy. West, Wilson, NC 27896; 9 a.m. – 40 lb Cases – Jumbo Boneless Skinless Breasts $45; Jumbo Boneless Skinless Thighs $35; Drumsticks $15; Frozen Party Wings $60

Find out more at WRAL.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: