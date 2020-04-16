Protesters In Raleigh Want Stay-At-Home Order To End

A ReOpenNC demonstration held in downtown Raleigh yesterday led to one arrest. The protesters are asking for the state’s stay-at-home order to end.
One protester said,” The hospitals are empty, nobody is sick with COVID, all these deaths are being attributed to COVID which are not COVID deaths.”
Wednesday, Governor Roy Cooper, tweeted “A new normal can get us back to work, back to school, and back to play, but in a new way for a while. Experts tell us it would be dangerous to lift our restrictions all at once.”
