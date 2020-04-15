Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

Anybody else’s pets probably wondering what they’re doing home for so long? Imagine that! Pets being tired of their owners all in their personal space during quarantine. GRIFF’s got a prayer for that.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Listen up top!

SEE ALSO:

GRIFF’s Prayer For 25 Years Of Comedy [VIDEO]

GRIFF’s Prayer For The Family Who Named Their Newborn Twins, Covid & Corona [VIDEO]

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

GRIFF’s Prayer For Pet Owners During Quarantine [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

@AliyaFaust Posted 4 hours ago

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: