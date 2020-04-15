(Los Angeles, CA) April 13, 2020 – In light of COVID-19, Emmy and 2x NAACP Image Award winner Loni Love has been providing fans an opportunity to escape for an hour a day. #QuarantineWithLoni is an Instagram Live series (via @ComicLoniLove) in which Love brings on fans to chat about how they are dealing with the ‘stay at home’ order. Many fans have checked in with her from around the world giving various perspectives of regulations within their country. To add some fun, fans look forward to playing the popular ‘Shoutragous!’ game as seen on “The Real” that requires blurting out things related to a specific topic before time runs out!

Love is a people person who is committed to ensuring that her fans are well informed about the things going on in the world. For the last few weeks, she has welcomed celebrity friends to join her to share their quarantine experiences. Most recently, Love’s Essence Festival DJ D-Nice checked in with Loni on what inspired him to create the first-ever virtual #ClubQuarantine. In addition, Grammy Winner Kierra Sheard stopped by hours before Lifetime’s The Clark Sisters: The First Ladies of Gospel premiere to talk about playing her legendary mother.

Special guests that has brought their own quarantine tips and experience range from Angela Rye, Tamera Mowry Housley, Terry Ellis of En Vogue, David Allen Grier, Tiffany The Budgetnista, Yo-Yo, Jeannie Mai, Yvette Nicole Brown, Adrienne Houghton and Ta’Rhonda Jones.

The Emmy winner has a number of projects coming down the pike including her highly anticipated, “I Tried to Change So You Don’t Have To” memoir. An inspiring, hilarious memoir about learning to resist the pressures of conformity, love yourself for who you are, embrace your flaws, and unlock your true potential is set to release June 23, 2020.

Courtesy of www.thebellereport.com

Loni Love Welcomes #ClubQuarantine’s D-Nice and Star of The Clark Sisters Biopic Kierra Sheard to #QuarantineWithLoni was originally published on praiserichmond.com

The Belle Posted 2 hours ago

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: