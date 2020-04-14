CLOSE
Listen: Jonathan McReynolds Releases “Movin’ On” Single Featuring Mali Music 

Jonathan McReynolds is gearing up to release an EP titled PEOPLE on April 24. So far, we’ve already heard the EP’s lead track titled the same, and this month, he released an additional tracked called “Movin’ On” featuring Mali Music. 

Jonathan McReynolds is known for powerful life music. The truth in “Movin’ On” is no different. In it, he sings: “My rearview can’t compare to what God will do in my life.” 

Listen: 

Here’s his story behind the song: 

