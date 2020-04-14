GRIFF’s Prayer For 25 Years Of Comedy [VIDEO]

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

On this day 25 years ago (April 14), GRIFF’s life changed for the better. He was inspired to take up comedy then and hasn’t looked back since! Press play up top to hear his story.

@AliyaFaust Posted 7 hours ago

