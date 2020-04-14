Faith Walking: The Key Is Obeying The Father [VIDEO]

| 04.14.20
Did you know “fear not” appears over 300 times in the Bible? In today’s Faith Walk, Erica Campbell urges listeners to encourage themselves in the Lord and accept what God has allowed even when it’s difficult. Be courageous and fear not.

Deuteronomy 31:6 “Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid or terrified because of them, for the LORD your God goes with you; he will never leave you nor forsake you.”

