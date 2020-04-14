Tyscot Record Continues to Serve Inspiring Music During The COVID-19 PANDEMIC

Tyscot Records is continuing to promote inspiring music amid the global COVID-19 pandemic. Several of its songs are making a joyful noise on the coveted Billboard Gospel Airplay chart. Anthony Brown & group therAPy’s “This Week” jumps from No. 15 to No. 10 on this week’s listing. Grammy® winner PJ Morton’s “All in His Plan” – which features Le’Andria Johnson and Mary Mary – steps from No. 17 to No. 15 on the tabulation. Bri Babineaux’s “Baptize Us Again” is holding steady at No. 26. Several songs are bubbling up just below the Top 30 such as Ruth La’Ontra’s “In My Name,” Adriann Lewis-Freeman’s “You Been So Good,” Casey J’s “The Gathering” and Jason Clayborn & the Atmosphere Changers’ “Praise Belongs to You.”

Acclaimed praise and worship leader, Benita Jones, recently dropped an up-tempo new praise anthem, “Good God” which has garnered nearly 100,000 streams since it was released a month ago. Last week, she released another track, “A Better Word” which boasts a message about Jesus’ sacrifice on the Cross that ties-in nicely with the Resurrection week. Another worship leader, Bri Babineaux, has issued her highly anticipated sophomore album, “The Encounter” which trended in the Top 5 on iTunes Christian/Gospel album sales chart on its first day of release. See Tyscot’s current musical offerings at this link: https://linktr.ee/TyscotRecords

The syndicated morning radio program “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” debuted an intimate “A Time of Refreshing” mini-concert video by VaShawn Mitchell on its digital platform this past Monday and Premier Gospel will air it in the United Kingdom this weekend.

Because of the global initiative on social distancing to curb the spread of the COVID-19, American Urban Radio Networks will launch a two-hour “Bobby Jones and Friends” Easter radio special this weekend to fill a spiritual void since most Easter church services have been cancelled in the United States. Several Tyscot-affiliated artists such as Anthony Brown, VaShawn Mitchell and Ruth La’Ontra will be featured in the special alongside gospel legends such as Fred Hammond and Hezekiah Walker.

Courtesy of www.thebellereport.com

Tyscot Record Continues to Serve Inspiring Music During The COVID-19 PANDEMIC was originally published on praiserichmond.com

The Belle Posted 6 hours ago

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: