Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

We’re not supposed to know the beginning through the end, but either way, our journeys are beautiful. There’s beauty in the brokenness and in recovery. Watch Erica Campbell explain up top in today’s Ericaism!

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

RELATED:

Ericaism: Teach People How To Treat You [VIDEO]

Ericaism: Allow God To Stretch You [VIDEO]

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Ericaism: You Are Beautiful [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com