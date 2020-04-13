CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Bishop Gerald Glenn, Senior Pastor of The New Deliverance Evangelistic Church Transitions from Labor to Reward

Magnolia Tree Flowers In Bloom in Cumru Township PA

Source: MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images / Getty

Resurrection Sunday 2020, will long be remembered for many reasons, including not being able to physically attend church because of the impact of COVID-19 and the death of Bishop Gerald Glenn, senior pastor of The New Deliverance Evangelistic Church.   Bishop Glenn, died over the weekend on Saturday from illness related to COVID-19.

Bishop Glenn founded his Chesterfield County church in 1995.  He also served as the first black police chaplain in the Chesterfield Police Department after serving as a police officer in Portsmouth.

Church elder Bryan Nevers virtually announced the news to the church family on Sunday morning.  Nevers said that the bishop has transitioned “from labor to reward.”

The family is asking for privacy at this time.  May we keep Bishop Glenn’s family, the church family, and friends in prayer.

Courtesy of http://www.thebellereport.com

Bishop Gerald Glenn, Senior Pastor of The New Deliverance Evangelistic Church Transitions from Labor to Reward  was originally published on praiserichmond.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
Videos
Latest
Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds Shares He & His Family…
 3 days ago
04.13.20
Bill Withers, ‘Ain’t No Sunshine’ & ‘Lovely Day’…
 1 week ago
04.03.20
Ellis Marsalis Jr., Jazz Pianist, Father Of Wynton…
 2 weeks ago
04.02.20
Essence Fest 2020 Postponed Due To Coronavirus
 2 weeks ago
03.30.20
Trump Signs $2 Trillion Stimulus Package In Wake…
 2 weeks ago
03.30.20
Prince Charles Tests Positive For CoronaVirus COVID-19
 3 weeks ago
03.26.20
African Saxophonist Manu Dibango Dies Of CoronaVirus COVID-19
 3 weeks ago
03.24.20
First Dog With Coronavirus Has Died
 3 weeks ago
03.20.20
Actor Tom Hanks & Wife Rita Wilson Test…
 1 month ago
03.12.20
Megachurch Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell Pleads Guilty In Investment…
 1 month ago
03.12.20
Close