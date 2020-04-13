Resurrection Sunday 2020, will long be remembered for many reasons, including not being able to physically attend church because of the impact of COVID-19 and the death of Bishop Gerald Glenn, senior pastor of The New Deliverance Evangelistic Church. Bishop Glenn, died over the weekend on Saturday from illness related to COVID-19.
Bishop Glenn founded his Chesterfield County church in 1995. He also served as the first black police chaplain in the Chesterfield Police Department after serving as a police officer in Portsmouth.
Church elder Bryan Nevers virtually announced the news to the church family on Sunday morning. Nevers said that the bishop has transitioned “from labor to reward.”
The family is asking for privacy at this time. May we keep Bishop Glenn’s family, the church family, and friends in prayer.
Courtesy of http://www.thebellereport.com
Bishop Gerald Glenn, Senior Pastor of The New Deliverance Evangelistic Church Transitions from Labor to Reward was originally published on praiserichmond.com