From executive producers and Grammy Award winners Queen Latifah, Mary J. Blige and Missy Elliott, comes the authorized musical tale of the incomparable gospel singers, The ClarkSisters. The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel recounts the story of the highest selling female gospel group in history and of their trailblazing mother, Mattie Moss Clark (Aunjanue Ellis). Credited with bringing Gospel music to the mainstream, the five Clark sisters (Christina Bell as “Twinkie,” Kierra Sheard as “Karen,” Sheléa Frazier as “Dorinda,” Raven Goodwin as “Denise,” Angela Birchett as “Jacky”) overcame humble beginnings in Detroit, enduring abuse, loss, rejection, betrayal, and sibling rivalries to achieve international fame as icons of the Gospel music industry.

TUNE-IN: “The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel” premieres Saturday, April 11th at 8/7c on Lifetime.

Courtesy of www.thebellereport.com

“The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel,” Set to Premiere, Saturday, April 11th at 8/7c on Lifetime was originally published on praiserichmond.com

The Belle Posted 7 hours ago

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: