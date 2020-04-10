CLOSE
Get Up Erica
#OneInPrayer: Tasha Cobbs, Smokie Norful, Lecrae & More Join Erica Campbell For Radio One’s COVID-19 National Day Of Prayer

Radio One National Day of Prayer

Source: Radio One/Urban One/Reach Media

On this year’s Good Friday (April 10), Radio One hosted a 16-hour National Day of Prayer — #OneInPrayer — for the country in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

#OneInPrayer pivots around our inspirational stations programming and is conducted on air and on social media.

Throughout the day on Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell, The Willie Moore Jr Show and Nightly Spirit with Darlene McCoy, guests including Erica and Warryn Campbell, Smokie Norful, Tasha Cobbs, Charles Jenkins, DeVon Franklin, Rev. Al Sharpton, John Gray, Rev. Jesse Jackson, Canton Jones, Byron Cage and more call in to the shows and also go live on the shows’ social media accounts to pray.

Check it out below!

Close