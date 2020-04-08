Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

Right now is the time to love the Lord with all of our heart, strength and mind. The world is going through a pandemic (re: coronavirus), but God is still God. In today’s Mr. Griffin, GRIFF looks to Mark 12:30 to reiterate his point. It reads, “Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind and with all your strength.”

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

He also shared a recent event that reignited his faith. Press play up top to watch!

RELATED:

Mr. Griffin: Being Afraid Is Ok, Just Don’t Be Scary [VIDEO]

Mr. Griffin: Extend An Olive Branch [VIDEO]

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Mr. Griffin: “We Don’t Have Spots On Our Chests” [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com