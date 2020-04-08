Kirk Franklin Shares What It’s Like Still Working During Coronavirus Pandemic [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Get Up Erica
| 04.08.20
Dismiss

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

We checked in with our dear friend Kirk Franklin to see how he’s doing during the pandemic and where the next season of Sunday Best stands. Press play up top!

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

SEE ALSO: 

Kirk Franklin Shares Adorable Video At Daughter’s Baby Shower [WATCH]

Kirk Franklin’s Daughter Expecting Baby Boy! [PHOTOS]

BET’s ‘Sunday Best’ Season 10 To Return Spring 2020

2016 BET Awards - Press Room

#CouplesWeLove: Kirk Franklin & Tammy Franklin Over The Years [PHOTOS]

11 photos Launch gallery

#CouplesWeLove: Kirk Franklin & Tammy Franklin Over The Years [PHOTOS]

Continue reading #CouplesWeLove: Kirk Franklin & Tammy Franklin Over The Years [PHOTOS]

#CouplesWeLove: Kirk Franklin & Tammy Franklin Over The Years [PHOTOS]

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Kirk Franklin Shares What It’s Like Still Working During Coronavirus Pandemic [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]  was originally published on getuperica.com

Videos
Latest
Bill Withers, ‘Ain’t No Sunshine’ & ‘Lovely Day’…
 5 days ago
04.03.20
Ellis Marsalis Jr., Jazz Pianist, Father Of Wynton…
 6 days ago
04.02.20
Essence Fest 2020 Postponed Due To Coronavirus
 1 week ago
03.30.20
Trump Signs $2 Trillion Stimulus Package In Wake…
 2 weeks ago
03.30.20
Prince Charles Tests Positive For CoronaVirus COVID-19
 2 weeks ago
03.26.20
African Saxophonist Manu Dibango Dies Of CoronaVirus COVID-19
 2 weeks ago
03.24.20
First Dog With Coronavirus Has Died
 3 weeks ago
03.20.20
Actor Tom Hanks & Wife Rita Wilson Test…
 4 weeks ago
03.12.20
Megachurch Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell Pleads Guilty In Investment…
 4 weeks ago
03.12.20
Howard University To Move To Online Classes Due…
 4 weeks ago
03.12.20
Close