Kim Fields & Jaci Velasquez Star in Lifetime’s ‘A Question of Faith’ Premiering Sunday

A Question of Faith

Source: A+E Networks / A+E Networks

Atlanta, GA — This Easter, Lifetime presents Kim Fields in the emotional film, A Question of Faith. When a teenage girl hits a twelve-year-old boy with her car while texting, the tragedy inevitably links three families together.

In the wake of the tragedy, their destiny forces them on a converging path to discover God’s love, grace and mercy as the challenges of their fate could also resurrect their beliefs. Kim Fields, Richard T. Jones and C. Thomas Howell star in the film written by Ty Manns and directed by Kevan Otto. A Question of Faith is produced by Angela White of Silver Lining Entertainment.

