Amid Global Crises, Jekalyn Carr Declares: “Be Confident That God Is ‘Changing Your Story’!”

Atlanta GA, April 7, 2020—Jekalyn Carr’s ministry is earmarked by timeless music and timely messages. Messages in “Greater is Coming” and “Something Big” encourage listeners to believe God and expect greater. She followed up those early prophetic messages with a pointed worship song “You’re Bigger”, that turned our attention toward God and away from the challenges (health, financial, spiritual) facing each individual. The song “You Will Win” birthed a book by the same name, and it challenged the people’s faith to believe God and to declare they will win. She’s releasing now that God is “Changing Your Story”.

“Changing Your Story”, Live recordings is historic in Carr’s catalog with this being Carr’s first album recorded outside. Recorded in Atlanta’s Cellairis amphitheater as part of Praise 102.5’s annual Praise In The Park festival. “Changing Your Story” is an emphatic declaration and prophetic message of hope for people to know that regardless of their struggles, crises, and past, God has destined them to win and their story is changing!

“God is changing your identity” “From failure to Success” From bound to Freedom”

As an oracle of God, she is careful of the words she speaks and releases. Jekalyn prophetically speaks to the world as evidenced in the responses to testimonies she has received. In the face of the coronavirus crisis gripping the U.S. and many nations around the world, she wants listeners to know “we shall make it through this, together!”

While much of America remains under lockdown, Carr believes that God is using this time and circumstance to change their story. Believers who have been in bondage and seeking freedom will find themselves free from the enemy’s grip and unbelievers will concede that God is real and have a life-changing experience with him. Those who have been looking to see God in their everyday lives will see Him greater than before and people the whole world over will see unprecedented miracles!

This prophetic message “Changing Your Story” is at radio and will soon be available on all digital streaming platforms.

