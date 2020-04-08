Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley: Create Your World By Your Words [VIDEO]

| 04.08.20
You are what you tell yourself!

God created the world by His world and you words can create a powerful life for you, too. Today, Dr. Willie Jolley encourages you to make it a point to speak good to yourself with message to help you win.

Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley: Create Your World By Your Words [VIDEO]  was originally published on getuperica.com

