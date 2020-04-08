African Americans More Vunerable To COVID-19

The latest numbers show that African Americans appear to be contracting and dying from COVID-19 at a higher rate than white Americans.

In North Carolina, African Americans make up 22 percent of the population, but so far 38 percent of the people who have tested positive for the virus are black.

The same is with other disparities like blood pressure and diabetes… making African Americans high risk for COVID-19

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, black adults are 60 percent more likely than non-Hispanic white adults to be diagnosed with diabetes, 40 percent more likely to have high blood pressure and are less likely to have those conditions under control.

This is all the more reason that we as African American need to change our life styles… eat better, exercise and visit our doctors.

