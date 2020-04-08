CLOSE
Kim Fields Discovers God’s Grace In New Lifetime Film Airing Easter Sunday

A Question of Faith

A new Lifetime film this Easter is tackling faith under adversity with veteran actress Kim Fields at the helm.

“A Question of Faith” follows a series of events after a teenage girl hits a twelve-year-old boy with her car while texting. The tragedy, linking three families together, causes them to embark on a path to discover God’s love, grace and mercy as the challenges of their fate could also resurrect their beliefs.

A Question of Faith

Jaci Velasquez, Richard T. Jones and C. Thomas Howell also star in the film written by Ty Manns and directed by Kevan Otto.

“A Question of Faith” premieres Easter Sunday, April 12, at 8/7c on Lifetime. Watch the full trailer below.

