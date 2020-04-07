Everything You Need To Know About Real Talk Kim’s New Book, ‘Shut Hell Up’

Get Up Erica
| 04.07.20
Dismiss

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

Pastor Real Talk Kim stopped by to tell us about her new book Shut Hell Up and share some encouraging words. Click here learn more about her book and press play up top to hear the interview!

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

RELATED: 

Travis Greene On Being Spirit Lead During Nationwide Epidemic [EXCLUSIVE]

Tyler Perry Opens Up About Sharing The Word Of God On Social Media [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Everything You Need To Know About Real Talk Kim’s New Book, ‘Shut Hell Up’  was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
Videos
Latest
Bill Withers, ‘Ain’t No Sunshine’ & ‘Lovely Day’…
 4 days ago
04.03.20
Ellis Marsalis Jr., Jazz Pianist, Father Of Wynton…
 6 days ago
04.02.20
Essence Fest 2020 Postponed Due To Coronavirus
 1 week ago
03.30.20
Trump Signs $2 Trillion Stimulus Package In Wake…
 2 weeks ago
03.30.20
Prince Charles Tests Positive For CoronaVirus COVID-19
 2 weeks ago
03.26.20
African Saxophonist Manu Dibango Dies Of CoronaVirus COVID-19
 2 weeks ago
03.24.20
First Dog With Coronavirus Has Died
 3 weeks ago
03.20.20
Actor Tom Hanks & Wife Rita Wilson Test…
 4 weeks ago
03.12.20
Megachurch Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell Pleads Guilty In Investment…
 4 weeks ago
03.12.20
Howard University To Move To Online Classes Due…
 4 weeks ago
03.12.20
Close