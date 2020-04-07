CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Latest NC COVID-19 Update

Coronavirus Breaking News

Source: Cameron Ridle / CAMERON RIDLE

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN LIVE TO THE LIGHT 103.9

Here are the latest numbers for the Coronavirus in NC, as of today during the Governor’s address at 2pm on Tuesday.

  • There are about 2,221 confirmed cases in 90 counties
  • 46 reported deaths.
  • 354 people are hospitalized
  • 41,082 have been tested.

TRENDING ON THE LIGHT 103.9 :

Thank You To Our Essential Workers

Tyler Perry Opens Up About Sharing The Word Of God On Social Media [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Nominate Your Pastor Of The Month Of April

Quarantine Cooking: Karen Clark Makes Crawfish Bisque

A Time of Refreshing: VaShawn Mitchell & Friends Mini Concert [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO PREMIERE]

 

Coronavirus update , NC Covid-19 update

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
Videos
Latest
Bill Withers, ‘Ain’t No Sunshine’ & ‘Lovely Day’…
 4 days ago
04.03.20
Ellis Marsalis Jr., Jazz Pianist, Father Of Wynton…
 6 days ago
04.02.20
Essence Fest 2020 Postponed Due To Coronavirus
 1 week ago
03.30.20
Trump Signs $2 Trillion Stimulus Package In Wake…
 2 weeks ago
03.30.20
Prince Charles Tests Positive For CoronaVirus COVID-19
 2 weeks ago
03.26.20
African Saxophonist Manu Dibango Dies Of CoronaVirus COVID-19
 2 weeks ago
03.24.20
First Dog With Coronavirus Has Died
 3 weeks ago
03.20.20
Actor Tom Hanks & Wife Rita Wilson Test…
 4 weeks ago
03.12.20
Megachurch Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell Pleads Guilty In Investment…
 4 weeks ago
03.12.20
Howard University To Move To Online Classes Due…
 4 weeks ago
03.12.20
Close