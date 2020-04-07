Latest NC COVID-19 Update

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN LIVE TO THE LIGHT 103.9

Here are the latest numbers for the Coronavirus in NC, as of today during the Governor’s address at 2pm on Tuesday.

There are about 2,221 confirmed cases in 90 counties

46 reported deaths.

354 people are hospitalized

41,082 have been tested.

TRENDING ON THE LIGHT 103.9 :

Thank You To Our Essential Workers

Tyler Perry Opens Up About Sharing The Word Of God On Social Media [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Nominate Your Pastor Of The Month Of April

Quarantine Cooking: Karen Clark Makes Crawfish Bisque

A Time of Refreshing: VaShawn Mitchell & Friends Mini Concert [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO PREMIERE]

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: