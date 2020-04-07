Latest NC COVID-19 Update

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN LIVE TO THE LIGHT 103.9
Here are the latest numbers for the Coronavirus in NC, as of today during the Governor’s address at 2pm on Tuesday.
- There are about 2,221 confirmed cases in 90 counties
- 46 reported deaths.
- 354 people are hospitalized
- 41,082 have been tested.
