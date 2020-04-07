Raleigh Church Provides Meals To Homeless

For the last 3 weeks, Pastors Chris & Jacqueline Jones of Ship of Zion Church in Southeast Raleigh have been handing our free meals, every other day to the homeless in the community.

Ship of Zion wants to expand the ministry to be able to supply those meals daily during the crisis not just every other day.

The church also wants to begin delivering the meals to local first responders and health care workers on the front lines of the pandemic. But an expansion requires more funding — CLICK HERE if you would like to help.

Read more about this story at ABC11.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: