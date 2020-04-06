Faith Walking: Having Childlike Faith [VIDEO]

| 04.06.20
Today’s Faith Walk comes from Hebrews 11:6 that reads, “And without faith it is impossible to please God, because anyone who comes to him must believe that he exists and that he rewards those who earnestly seek him.”

Press play up top to watch Erica Campbell speak on seeing, expecting and anticipating in the spirit of what God promised — just like children believe for things they can’t see.

