Love Talking: JJ Hairston Debuts “Excess Love Remix” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Get Up Erica
| 04.06.20
Dismiss

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

JJ Hairston stopped by with his new song “Excess Love Remix” and a message for the Love Talk. Press play up top!

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

SEE ALSO: 

Why JJ Hairston And His Wife Became More Transparent About Their Relationship

JJ Hairston Shares The Inspirational Story Behind “Miracle Worker” & How God Helped His Marriage

 

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Love Talking: JJ Hairston Debuts “Excess Love Remix” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]  was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
Videos
Latest
Bill Withers, ‘Ain’t No Sunshine’ & ‘Lovely Day’…
 3 days ago
04.03.20
Ellis Marsalis Jr., Jazz Pianist, Father Of Wynton…
 5 days ago
04.02.20
Essence Fest 2020 Postponed Due To Coronavirus
 1 week ago
03.30.20
Trump Signs $2 Trillion Stimulus Package In Wake…
 1 week ago
03.30.20
Prince Charles Tests Positive For CoronaVirus COVID-19
 2 weeks ago
03.26.20
African Saxophonist Manu Dibango Dies Of CoronaVirus COVID-19
 2 weeks ago
03.24.20
First Dog With Coronavirus Has Died
 2 weeks ago
03.20.20
Actor Tom Hanks & Wife Rita Wilson Test…
 4 weeks ago
03.12.20
Megachurch Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell Pleads Guilty In Investment…
 4 weeks ago
03.12.20
Howard University To Move To Online Classes Due…
 4 weeks ago
03.12.20
Close