Which Area Grocery Stores Offer Delivery & Curbside Pickup? We Have The List!

You might be trying to figure out how to get the essentials you need for your household without actually going to the store. We have a list of stores that provide other options to help you and your family stay safe.

Aldi

Curbside pickup and delivery via Instacart. You can save now on your first three orders of $35 or more. Details here.

Amazon

Delivery service. Get free delivery as a Prime member on orders over $35. Details here.

BJ’s Wholesale Club

Get items via Instacart deliver or pickup in the store. Details here.

Carlie C’s

Pickup and delivery offered. Orders must be over $25. No fee for pickup. Details here.

Costco

Delivery via Instacart. Details here.

Food Lion

Delivery and pickup. Details here.

Dollar General

Delivery available. Details here.

Harris Teeter

Same day delivery or pickup. Details here.

Lidl

Same day delivery. Details here.

Lowes Foods

Grocery store pickup. Details here.

Publix

Delivery and curbside pickup. Details here.

Sam’s Club

Free pickup. Details here.

Sprouts

Delivery available via Instacart. Details here.

Target

Delivery and pickup available. Details here.

The Fresh Market

Delivery available. Details here.

Walmart

Curbside pickup available. Details here.

Wegmans

Delivery and pickup available. Details here.

Whole Foods

Delivery available. Details here.

