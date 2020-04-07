Which Area Grocery Stores Offer Delivery & Curbside Pickup? We Have The List!

You might be trying to figure out how to get the essentials you need for your household without actually going to the store. We have a list of stores that provide other options to help you and your family stay safe.
Aldi
Curbside pickup and delivery via Instacart. You can save now on your first three orders of $35 or more. Details here.
Amazon
Delivery service. Get free delivery as a Prime member on orders over $35. Details here.
BJ’s Wholesale Club
Get items via Instacart deliver or pickup in the store. Details here.
Carlie C’s
Pickup and delivery offered. Orders must be over $25. No fee for pickup. Details here.
Costco
Delivery via Instacart. Details here.
Food Lion
Delivery and pickup. Details here.
Dollar General
Delivery available. Details here.
Harris Teeter
Same day delivery or pickup. Details here.
Lidl
Same day delivery. Details here.
Lowes Foods
Grocery store pickup. Details here.
Publix
Delivery and curbside pickup. Details here.
Sam’s Club
Free pickup. Details here.
Sprouts
Delivery available via Instacart. Details here.
Target
Delivery and pickup available. Details here.
The Fresh Market
Delivery available. Details here.
Walmart
Curbside pickup available. Details here.
Wegmans
Delivery and pickup available. Details here.
Whole Foods
Delivery available. Details here.
