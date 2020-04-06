The one and only choirmaster, Ricky Dillard is back with a brand new single today called “Let There Be Peace”. When you pre-order his upcoming album, Choirmaster today, you’ll immediately have access to “Let There Be Peace” and the already released, “Release,” “More Abundantly Medley” & “Since He Came”. These songs are what we’re needing to get us through our weekend and we hope they do the same for you! Click “Listen Now” below to choose where you want to hear these tracks & feel yourself become a part of the choir!

Courtesy of www.thebellereport.com

Ricky Dillard, The Choirmaster is Back! was originally published on praiserichmond.com

The Belle Posted 3 hours ago

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: