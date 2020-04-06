Grammy Nominee B. Slade presents Bethany Rose, World Premiere “Love of My Life”

LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) APRIL 03, 2020 – Emmy Award Winner and 3 time Grammy nominee B.Slade presents Bethany Rose in the world premiere of the “Love of My Life” video/single. Bethany Rose is a Los Angeles-based singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist. Bethany has shared the stage with such artists such as Mary J. Blige, Lupe Fiasco, Yolanda Adams, Jordan Smith, Dionne Warwick, Amber Riley, and Kristin Chenoweth, just to name a few. Over the past two years, she has toured as a vocalist with legendary Argentinian composer and singer, Leo Dan. She has also contributed vocals to a variety of studio recordings such as Childish Gambino’s “Awaken My Love,” and to such television shows as “Glee” and “Army Wives”.

The world premiere of the newly released video/single entitled “Love of My Life,” featuring B. Slade, carries a universal theme of love and an uplifting tone. At the heart of the song, it is about finding true love and commitment, leaving hurt in the past, and looking forward to the future and what it holds. The song depicts a love story from beginning to end; two people desiring true love and finding it in the most unexpected way. What began as a solo song for Bethany Rose, eventually turned into a masterful duet written and sung by both Bethany Rose and B.Slade. “Love of My Life” entails the life of the two singers going back and forth, expressing their love for each other and in the end ultimately sharing wedding vows. This is truly a song that inspires those seeking love, those that are in love, and those that are married that have already found love. It has the ability to touch the hearts of all demographics, races, and ages.

Two-time Emmy award winner and three-time Grammy nominated artist B.Slade ranks as a top favorite among A-listers and is often called upon to write, produce, and perform alongside musical idols ranging from Janet Jackson to Snoop Dogg. B.Slade began his journey over 20 years ago and has since written and produced over 300 songs. B.Slade makes memorable appearances in all genres of music.

